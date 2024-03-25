The anticipation is reaching its peak as the launch date of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones, draws near. Scheduled for a grand unveiling on April 1, the latest iteration promises a host of enticing upgrades and modifications compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE3 Lite. Continuing the tradition of delivering a seamless and hassle-free mobile browsing experience, the CE 4 is poised to make waves in the market.

According to insights from a Gadgets 360 report, the upcoming model will be introduced in two captivating new color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The latter, boasting a refreshing minty green hue, will exude a luxurious marble-like finish. OnePlus, in its prior announcements, emphasized catering to the preferences of the Gen Z demographic, known for their inclination towards subtle yet stylish color palettes.

Among the standout features, the CE 4 is expected to sport a sizable 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Powering the device will be the formidable Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. Furthermore, users can rejoice over the ample memory options, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Notably, the CE 4 will offer expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot, catering to users' growing multimedia needs.

As for the pricing, reports suggest that the CE 4 model will be priced around ₹25,000, making it an enticing option in the competitive mid-range segment.

In terms of battery prowess, a report from Jagran suggests that the smartphone will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 100W SUPERVOOC charging capability. Running on the latest Android 14, based on OxygenOS 14, the device is poised to deliver swift and efficient performance. The highlight of the charging capability lies in its ability to fully charge the device in a mere 29 minutes, setting a new benchmark for speed in the Nord series.

While details on the camera specifications have been relatively scarce, reports hint at a formidable setup, including a 50 MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 16 MP camera and an 8 MP sensor, promising stellar photography experiences.

