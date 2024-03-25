OnePlus Nord CE 4 new leaks emerge: Here's everything we know so far ahead of launch on April 1
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is creating buzz with its upcoming launch, promising upgrades like new color variants, a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB RAM, 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W charging.
The anticipation is reaching its peak as the launch date of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones, draws near. Scheduled for a grand unveiling on April 1, the latest iteration promises a host of enticing upgrades and modifications compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE3 Lite. Continuing the tradition of delivering a seamless and hassle-free mobile browsing experience, the CE 4 is poised to make waves in the market.