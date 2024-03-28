OnePlus Nord CE 4 price tipped ahead of the launch: Here's everything we expect
OnePlus Nord CE 4 rumored to start at ₹24,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Expected to feature Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color variants. Boasting a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology.
The eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to hit the Indian market on April 1, with leaked price details sparking excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. Renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav has hinted at the alleged pricing of the upcoming OnePlus 5G device, just days before its official launch event.