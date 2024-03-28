OnePlus Nord CE 4 rumored to start at ₹ 24,999 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Expected to feature Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color variants. Boasting a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

The eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to hit the Indian market on April 1, with leaked price details sparking excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. Renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav has hinted at the alleged pricing of the upcoming OnePlus 5G device, just days before its official launch event.

According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will kick off at a competitive starting price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For those seeking higher storage capacity, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is rumored to be priced at ₹26,999. While these figures are not yet confirmed by OnePlus, if accurate, they indicate a lower price point compared to its predecessor, making it an enticing option for consumers.

Adding to the anticipation are the revelations about the device's design and color variants. Several media reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available in two hues: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The latter, described as a refreshing minty green shade, could promise to offer a luxurious marble-like finish.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is anticipated to boast a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel, offering a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Driving its performance is the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Memory options could also impress, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

According to reports, the device is expected to come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology. It is anticipated to operate on the latest Android 14, incorporating OxygenOS 14.

Although specifics regarding the camera specifications are limited, indications suggest a noteworthy configuration, potentially featuring a 50 MP main camera, alongside a 16 MP lens and an 8 MP sensor.

