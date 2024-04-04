OnePlus Nord CE 4 review: Powerful mid-ranger with great battery life
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G comes with a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a massive 5,500mAh battery and features 100W fast charging, IP54 dust and splash resistance and more.
After weeks of rumours and speculations, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was finally launched in the Indian market on April 1. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, houses a massive 5,500mAh battery and also features a dual camera setup on the back. Coming months after the successful launch of the OnePlus 12 series, the Nord CE 4 is seen as an attempt by the smartphone maker to cement its position in the mid-range price segment.