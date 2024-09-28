OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Nord Buds 2r available for under ₹22,000. Here's how to grab the deal
OnePlus is offering a discount on the Nord CE 4 smartphone, reducing the price to ₹21,999 with a free Nord Buds 2r. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
OnePlus is offering a massive discount on one of its most impressive smartphones of the year, the Nord CE 4, bringing the price down to under ₹22,000, while also offering users a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.
