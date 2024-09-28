OnePlus is offering a massive discount on one of its most impressive smartphones of the year, the Nord CE 4, bringing the price down to under ₹22,000, while also offering users a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 price cut:
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹23,499 on the official OnePlus India website and the company is also promising a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. The company is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,500 on payment using ICICI Bank, One Card and Kotak Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the device down to ₹21,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 specifications:
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.
Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU, catering to graphics-heavy tasks. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.
The Nord CE 4 comes with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.
Should you buy Nord CE 4 for under ₹22,000?
While there have been a lot of smartphones launched in the sub ₹25,000 price segment, the Nord CE 4 continues to be one of the most balanced devices in the segment with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 5,500 mAh battery and 100W of fast charging. The additional Nord Buds 2r only make it an even sweeter deal for people who wanted to get a solid performer close to ₹20,000.
