OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far

Written By Aman Gupta

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to launch in India on April 1 as the successor to Nord CE 3, offering tough competition in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. The phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual camera setup, and IR blaster.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.Premium
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to make its debut in India on April 1. The smartphone is the successor to the already popular OnePlus Nord CE 3 and is likely to give tough competition to the smartphone makers in the sub- 25,000 price segment. The Nord CE 4 launch comes months after OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series smartphones in the country. 

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Everything we know so far

According to the teaser image shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter) and the details shared on the phone's dedicated micro-website, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available in two colour options: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The teaser images also reveal the presence of a vertical pill-shaped camera module that houses a dual camera setup along with the flash in a distinctive white colour tone.

OnePlus has also confirmed that Nord CE 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC which is expected to be a healthy upgrade over the Snapdragon 782G seen on the last generation's Nord CE3. Moreover, the images shared by OnePlus reveal that unlike the pricier OnePlus Nord CE 4 will have the volume and power button on the side. The phone looks set to come with an IR blaster that has for long been a mainstay in Xiaomi phones but OnePlus had brought this essential functionality in its OnePlus 12 series this year. 

According to a Fonearena report, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 may sport a 6.7 inch AMOLED panel on the front and feature a 50MP + 8MP camera setup to the back. Moroever, there is also expected to be a 16MP front facing shooter to handle all  the selfie and video call related requirements. 

 

 

Published: 11 Mar 2024, 02:25 PM IST
