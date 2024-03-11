OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to launch in India on April 1 as the successor to Nord CE 3, offering tough competition in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. The phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual camera setup, and IR blaster.
OnePlus has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to make its debut in India on April 1. The smartphone is the successor to the already popular OnePlus Nord CE 3 and is likely to give tough competition to the smartphone makers in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. The Nord CE 4 launch comes months after OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series smartphones in the country.