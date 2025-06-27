OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite to launch in India on 8 July: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus will unveil new devices at its Summer Launch Event on July 8, including the Nord series and OnePlus Buds 4. The Nord CE 5 may feature a 6.77-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, dual cameras, and a 7,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Aman Gupta
Published27 Jun 2025, 08:47 AM IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor.
OnePlus is all set to announce a new set of devices at the company's Summer Launch Event on 8 July. Among the new devices is the new Nord series lineup along with its latest TWS, the OnePlus Buds 4. While we have already done a roundup on the OnePlus Nord 4, let's now take a look at what one can expect from the CE 5.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 review: Powerful mid-ranger with great battery life

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications:

If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 could sport a 6.77 inch flat OLED display with up to 120Hz reresh rate. In terms of design, the phone will largely look the same as its predecessor with a vertical camera setup and OnePlus branding on the back but with new colour variants.

One the performance front, the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor which is the same SoC that we last saw on the Infinix GT 30 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

The phone could feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front coudl be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 5 could pack a massive 7,100 mAh battery with support for 80W of fast charging. It could feature IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone could handle a bit of splashes but not excessive rainfall or submersion under water.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 5 launching in India on 8 July: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus Nord CE 5 expected price:

While OnePlus hasn't officially given a hint at the official price of the Nord CE 5, a look at CE4's price could give us an idea on price range of the new phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched in India at a price of 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Nord CE 5 is also likely to maintain the same price range and could be launched somewhere around the 25,000 price bracket.

