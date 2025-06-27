OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite to launch in India on 8 July: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus is all set to announce a new set of devices at the company's Summer Launch Event on 8 July. Among the new devices is the new Nord series lineup along with its latest TWS, the OnePlus Buds 4. While we have already done a roundup on the OnePlus Nord 4, let's now take a look at what one can expect from the CE 5.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications: If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 could sport a 6.77 inch flat OLED display with up to 120Hz reresh rate. In terms of design, the phone will largely look the same as its predecessor with a vertical camera setup and OnePlus branding on the back but with new colour variants.

One the performance front, the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor which is the same SoC that we last saw on the Infinix GT 30 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

The phone could feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front coudl be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Nord CE 5 could pack a massive 7,100 mAh battery with support for 80W of fast charging. It could feature IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone could handle a bit of splashes but not excessive rainfall or submersion under water.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 expected price: While OnePlus hasn't officially given a hint at the official price of the Nord CE 5, a look at CE4's price could give us an idea on price range of the new phone.