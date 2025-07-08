OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

OnePlus has launched two new mid-range phones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, in India with a starting price of ₹24,999. The two phones come with flat AMOLED displays, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 50MP primary shooter, and Android 15-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications: The OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1300 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). The phone has a thickness of 8.27mm (Marble Mist) or 8.17mm (Black Infinity and Nexus Blue) and weighs 199g.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with support for 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also comes with an option for up to 1TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Nord CE 5 packs a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter with OIS and EIS support, paired with an 8MP Samsung OmniVision OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 50MP Sony IMX480 front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The new OnePlus device packs a massive 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15 with support for 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 price: The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, and ₹28,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB model.

The phone will go on sale on 12 July on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. As part of the launch offers, OnePlus is providing a ₹2,000 instant bank discount on ICICI and RBL Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 5 specifications: The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 1400 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with support for 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Similar to the Nord CE 5, the phone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, with 4 years of promised OS updates and 6 years of security patches. However, the Nord 5 also comes with the Plus Key and the AI Plus Mind feature for saving memories.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter with autofocus.

OnePlus Nord 5 price: The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹34,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant, and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model.