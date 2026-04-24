OnePlus Nord CE 6 full specs revealed ahead of May 7 launch: 8000mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display, and AI features

Soon after announcing the launch date for Nord CE 6 on 7 May, OnePlus has itself revealed almost all of the specifications of its upcoming device. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the Nord CE 6 will come with an AMOLED display, an 8,000mAh battery, and Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 launch date: The Nord CE 6 will debut in India on 7 May at 12 PM (India time). The phone will be available in three colour variants: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

Advertisement

Apart from the Nord CE 6, OnePlus will also be launching the Nord CE 6 Lite on the same date.

Also Read | Why Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s New Job Is Going To Be Even More Complex

OnePlus Nord CE 6 specs: OnePlus Nord CE 6 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will also get a big boost in the durability department, with the Nord CE 6 coming with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

The phone will also come with a dual-speaker setup with support for up to 300% volume boost.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor along with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip that supports a 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Advertisement

The smartphone is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

For optics, the phone will pack a 50MP primary shooter with dual-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front-facing shooter will be a 32MP lens with autofocus support, the same lens seen on the Nord 6. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The Nord CE 6 will ship with OxygenOS 16 powered by Android 16, along with features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Portrait Glow embedded in the gallery app.

The design of the phone suggests that there won't be support for the multi-function ‘Plus’ key, which is available on most latest OnePlus devices from OnePlus 15 to the Nord 6.

Advertisement

Feature OnePlus Nord CE 6 Display 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate Touch Sampling 3200Hz (Dedicated Touch Reflex chip) Battery & Charging 8,000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Software / AI OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Camera 50MP with OIS (rear) 32MP with autofocus (selfie) Audio Dual stereo speakers (300% Ultra Volume) Colors Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, Pitch Black

OnePlus Nord CE 6 expected price: OnePlus Nord CE 5 launched in India at a starting price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with the recent price hikes in smartphones due to memory chip shortages, it is likely that the CE 6 will get affected as well. However, the phone should still arrive in India in the sub- ₹30,000 category.