OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite full specs revealed ahead of launch: 144Hz display, 7,000mAh battery and 50MP camera confirmed

OnePlus is bringing its ‘Lite’ series to India for the first time in two years and the ahead of the phone's official unveiling, the company has revealed many of its specifications. The Nord CE 6 Lite will come with a 144Hz display, a massive 7000mAh battery, and OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite launch date: The Nord CE 6 Lite will debut in India on 7 May at 12 PM. The phone will be available in two colour variants: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.

Apart from the Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus will also be launching the standard Nord CE 6 on the same date. Meanwhile, the Oppo sub-brand is all set to launch its OnePlus Pad 4 in India on 30th March.

View full Image View full Image Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specs: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with MIL-STD-810H military grade certification but its not yet clear if it will come with the IP69 and IP69k rating like the other models in the NOrd series this year.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor while being paired with UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus claims that the Nord CE 6 Lite can achieve an AnTuTu score of over 1,030,000 and also includes a large 5,300 mm² VC cooling system to ensure sustained performance.

The Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery but supports only 45W SUPERVOOC charging. There will also be the option of bypass charging which should come in handy to keep the heat under control when you are gaming on the phone with the charger plugged in.

For optics, the phone will pack a 50MP primary shooter with support for 4K video recording. The front-facing shooter will be an 8MP lens.

The Nord CE 6 Lite will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The UI should remain ad-free and feature rich with support for features like AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe embedded directly on the device. However, there will be no Plus key support on the Nord CE 6 Lite.