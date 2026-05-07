OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord CE 6 & CE 6 Lite launching soon - Check expected price and specs

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus is all set to launch the company's latest devices in its CE 6 lineup. A few weeks after unveiling the Nord 6, the Oppo sub-brand will be introducing the CE 6 and CE 6 Lite in India as well.

Here's everything we know about the two phones:

OnePlus Nord CE 6 specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 6 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is also getting a significant upgrade in durability, with support for IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

The device will also come equipped with a dual-speaker setup that supports up to 300% volume boost.

Powering the Nord CE 6 will be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip capable of delivering a 3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

The smartphone packs a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging as well as 27W reverse wired charging.

For cameras, the Nord CE 6 will feature a 50MP primary sensor with dual-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the phone will house a 32MP autofocus selfie camera, the same sensor seen on the Nord 6. Both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording.

On the software front, the Nord CE 6 will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The gallery app will include AI-powered features such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Portrait Glow.

The phone’s design also suggests there will be no support for the multifunction ‘Plus’ key, which is available on most recent OnePlus devices, ranging from the OnePlus 15 to the Nord 6.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specifications:

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone will also come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, although it is still unclear whether it will include IP69 and IP69K ratings like some of the other OnePlus models launched this year.

Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus says the Nord CE 6 Lite can score over 1,030,000 points on AnTuTu benchmarks. The phone will also feature a large 5,300 mm² VC cooling system aimed at delivering sustained performance during intensive usage.

The Nord CE 6 Lite will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus is also bringing bypass charging support, which should help keep temperatures under control while gaming with the charger plugged in.

For optics, the phone will feature a 50MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording, while selfies and video calls will be handled by an 8MP front-facing shooter.

On the software side, the Nord CE 6 Lite will ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The UI is expected to remain ad-free while offering a range of AI-powered features, including AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe, all processed directly on the device. However, the Nord CE 6 Lite will not feature support for the Plus Key.