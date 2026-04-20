OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India launch date confirmed, battery, chipset and display details revealed

OnePlus has confirmed that the latest models in its Nord 6 lineup, the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, will be launching in India on 7 May. Notably, this marks a return for the CE 6 Lite after the company skipped the Lite variant last year and released only the standard Nord model and the CE variant.
OnePlus has created an Amazon microsite for the Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite, confirming that the latest devices will be available via the popular e-commerce platform, just like their elder sibling. The phones will be unveiled by the company at 12 noon on 7 May.
However, OnePlus has not revealed if there will be a specific launch event for the phones or if they will be unveiled via live streaming.
OnePlus has continued to use the same squarish camera module on the Nord CE 6, as seen on the OnePlus 15 and later devices like the 15R and the OnePlus Nord 6. However, the Nord CE 6 Lite gets the same pill-shaped camera module that we are all too familiar with.
The Nord CE 6 comes powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and also gets the Touch Reflex Chip that brings a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.
The phone also comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display, like the Nord 6, but with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The good news is that OnePlus is bringing IP69 and IP69K ratings even to the Nord CE 6 Lite, meaning the phone will be protected against submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water, along with resistance to cold and hot water jets.
The Nord CE 6 will come with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 27W reverse wired charging. OnePlus hasn't revealed the fast-charging capacity of the Nord CE 6 yet, but past experience with the Nord lineup suggests that the phone could support 80W charging.
The Nord CE 6 Lite will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the same SoC seen on devices like the Infinix GT 30 and Realme P4 Power. The phone is claimed to achieve an AnTuTu score of over 1.03 million and will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display.
It will also pack a 7,000mAh battery, but the charging details are still under wraps.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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