OnePlus Nord CE6, CE 6 Lite India launch soon: Expected price, specs and features

OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 6 lineup next week with a brand new design, upgraded processor, display, and cameras. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo sub-brand has shared much of the details about the two devices. Here's a roundup of the Nord CE lineup:

OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite launch date: OnePlus Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite will be launching in India on 7 May at 12 noon. The company has not shared if there will be a virtual stream link for the launch event or if the two new devices would be unveiled via a press release like the recently launched Pad 4.

The Nord CE 6 will come in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour variants. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 6 Lite will arrive in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colourways.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 confirmed specs: OnePlus Nord CE 6 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3200Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of durability, the Nord CE 6 is getting a big boost from the IP65 rating on its predecessor. The new OnePlus device will boast a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification along with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone is all set to come with a dual speaker setup (up from the mono speaker setup on the CE 5) along with support for 300% volume boost.

Also Read | OpenAI ignored employee pleas to report a violent ChatGPT user

On the performance front, the Nord CE 6 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor along with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip for improved touch sampling rate. The phone will pack an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and 27W reverse wired charging support.

The Nord CE 6 will come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a secondary lens. On the front will be a 32MP shooter with autofocus support. The rear and the front cameras on the Nord CE 6 will come with support for 4K video recording.

Both the Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, but the CE 6 will also come with a multi-function Plus key that can be used to capture screenshots or even voice recordings and save them directly to ‘Mind Space’.

View full Image View full Image OnePlus Nord CE 6 lite will soon debut in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specifications: The Nord CE 6 Lite will come with a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is all set to receive MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, but the IP certification isn't confirmed yet, which suggests you might not see an IP68 or IP69 rating like its elder sibling.

Under the hood, the phone boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC with support for UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to come with a score of over 1 million on AnTuTu while packing a large 5,300 mm² VC cooling system for keeping thermals in check.

The phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. OnePlus says this battery can serve up to 2 days of power and promises 6 years of ‘battery health’.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite expected price: While Nord CE 5 launched at a startin price of ₹24,999, the ongoing memory chip shortages are likely to take the price of its successor higher and could place it in the sub- ₹30,000 category instead, perhaps with launch offers.