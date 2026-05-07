OnePlus Nord CE6 launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, price starts at ₹29,999

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Nord CE 6 today with a Snapdragon processor, 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz AMOLED display, and IP69K ratings. The new phone will take on devices like the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and iQOO Neo 10R in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nord CE 6.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 6? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It also boasts an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and IP69K ratings. 2 How much does the OnePlus Nord CE 6 cost in India? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. With bank discounts, the effective prices can be as low as ₹27,999. 3 What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the OnePlus Nord CE 6? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a large 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. 4 What camera features does the OnePlus Nord CE 6 offer? ⌵ The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth-assist lens. The front camera is a 32MP shooter with autofocus. Both cameras can record 4K video at 30fps. 5 What software does the OnePlus Nord CE 6 run on? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. It includes AI editing features like AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Unblur.

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Pricing and availability OnePlus Nord CE 6 is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus is also offering a ₹2,000 instant discount across select bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹27,999 and ₹30,999 respectively.

The new OnePlus device will go on sale starting on 8 May 2026 at 12 noon. It will be available to buy via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores. The device comes in three colourways: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 6 specifications: Display and design OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and can reach 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) under direct sunlight. OnePlus has also included Aqua Touch 2.0 to maintain screen responsiveness while using it with wet or sweaty fingers.

On the durability front, the device carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for extreme water and dust resistance, and has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing. The screen is protected by OnePlus's proprietary Crystal Guard Glass.

Performance and battery The Nord CE 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For gaming, OnePlus has added a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip that delivers a 3200Hz instant touch sampling rate, alongside a 6-axis gyroscope and an X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback. OnePlus has also added a VC cooling system with a total area of over 33,000 sq. mm to keep the thermals in check during gameplay.

The phone packs a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Cameras The rear camera setup on the Nord CE 6 consists of a 50MP primary sensor (Samsung Omnivision OV50D40) with an f/1.8 aperture and dual-axis OIS, and a 2MP depth-assist lens. The front of the device houses a 32MP shooter with autofocus and a 90-degree wide-angle field of view. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

Software Out of the box, the Nord CE 6 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The software includes a suite of AI editing features, including AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Unblur. There is also support for Mind Space via the multi-function Plus Key.