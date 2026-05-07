OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC: Check price and specs

OnePlus has refreshed its entry-level Nord lineup with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite alongside the Nord CE 6. Notably, this is the first time that OnePlus has debuted the Lite variant in its Nord series after skipping the CE 5 Lite last year.

The new phone brings major upgrades across battery, display, processor, and even durability ratings. Here's everything you need to know about the CE 6 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite price: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at ₹20,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus is also offering a ₹2,000 instant discount across select bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹18,999, ₹20,999, and ₹23,999 respectively.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also has a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP front camera, running on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. 2 How does the battery life and charging compare between the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite has a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 boasts a larger 8,000mAh battery with faster 80W SUPERVOOC charging. 3 What are the display differences between the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak brightness, whereas the Nord CE 6 Lite has a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 1000 nits peak brightness, though both offer a 144Hz refresh rate. 4 What processors power the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and the Vivo X300 FE? ⌵ The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, while the Vivo X300 FE is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. 5 How do the camera capabilities of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE differ? ⌵ The Vivo X300 Ultra features a dual 200MP rear camera system and a 50MP front camera, while the Vivo X300 FE has a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP front camera.

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The new OnePlus device will go on sale starting on 12 May 2026 at 12 noon. It will be available to buy via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

The new phone will come in two colourways: Vivid Mint and Hyper Black.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite specifications Display and design The Nord CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. While it skips an OLED screen, it offers a high 144Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and reaches a peak High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 1,000 nits.

The display also includes support for OnePlus' wet-hand touch functionality to make the phone easier to use even with wet or damp fingers. The device weighs 208g and measures 8.55mm in thickness, while featuring an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

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Performance and battery Under the hood, the Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor and a Mali-G615 GPU. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The device draws power from a massive 7,000mAh single-cell battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Camera For optics, the device houses a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Omnivision OV50D40 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, supported by a 2MP depth-assist lens. The main camera is capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Software The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, with a promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.