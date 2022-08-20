OnePlus Nord earphones, smartwatch and more tipped to launch: What to expect

Meanwhile, OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India along with global markets. The smartphone is the first ‘T’ series to come after a gap of two years. The OnePlus 8T was the last ‘T’ series phone which was launched in 2020. The new handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers 150 watt charging support. Major update coming with the OnePlus 10T is that the company has removed the alert slider from the device.

