OnePlus Nord: Now with Google Duo, Phone and Messages pre-installed

But the feature that has everyone talking is that the Nord comes with Google Duo, Phone and Message apps pre-installed instead of its own SMS and dialler apps. OnePlus released a video on Instagram confirming this, saying this would ensure the ‘smoothest Android experience’. The switch means that many OnePlus fans might miss the serious spam filtration capabilities that the company's own messaging app provided. What it also means is that the OnePlus Nord will be RCS (Rich Communication Services)compatible. This may interest users in US when the phone hits that market.