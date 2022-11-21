OnePlus Nord N20 SE available to buy in India before the official launch2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
- While Amazon listing page is no longer working, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is priced at ₹14,979 on Flipkart.
OnePlus Nord N20 SE debuted in select markets in August 2022. The smartphone is yet to be officially launched in India. But it is available for purchase on e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon. The listing reveals the features of the Indian variant but also leaks its price.