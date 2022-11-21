OnePlus Nord N20 SE debuted in select markets in August 2022. The smartphone is yet to be officially launched in India. But it is available for purchase on e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon. The listing reveals the features of the Indian variant but also leaks its price.

As per the listing page, the smartphone has a 6.56-inch screen and comes powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The page shows that the phone will be offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. While Amazon listing page is no longer working, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is priced at ₹14,979 on Flipkart.

View Full Image A screenshot of Flipkart listing page of OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Flipkart)

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Specifications

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 720x1612 pixel resolution. There is a water drop style notch at the front housing the front camera.

Blue Oasis and Celestial Black are the two colour variants of the smartphone. OnePlus Nord N20 SE runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system. The device comes with a microSD card slot to expand the device’s onboard storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera at the back. As per the Flipkart listing, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc charging. The technology is claimed to boost the phone’s battery from 0 to 50% in just 34 minutes. There is a Super Power Saving Mode on the device which can deliver up to 90 minutes of talk time or 53 minutes of texting on just 5% battery.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has slashed the price of OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two variants which are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 256GB of ROM priced at ₹66,999 and ₹71,999 respectively. After the price slash, customers can get these smartphones ₹61,999 and ₹66,999 respectively. OnePlus offers this smartphone in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options.