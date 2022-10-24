OnePlus Nord N300 debuts with 90Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek processor

OnePlus Nord N300 debuts with 90Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek processor2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- OnePlus Nord N300 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.
Expanding its Nord series, OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the US. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.
Expanding its Nord series, OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the US. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Notably, this is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.
OnePlus Nord N300 succeeds the OnePlus Nord N200 5G phone. The all-new Nord phone is offered in single colour variant – Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at $228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and Metro. It will go on sale next month on November 3.
OnePlus Nord N300 succeeds the OnePlus Nord N200 5G phone. The all-new Nord phone is offered in single colour variant – Midnight Jade. The handset is priced at $228 (approx. ₹19,000) and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and Metro. It will go on sale next month on November 3.
OnePlus Nord N300 comes with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens. The smartphone runs on the company’s own Oxygen OS based on Android 13 operating system.
OnePlus Nord N300 comes with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens. The smartphone runs on the company’s own Oxygen OS based on Android 13 operating system.
The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord N300 features a water drop notch at the front, housing the front camera.
The handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord N300 features a water drop notch at the front, housing the front camera.
OnePlus has added a fingerprint scanner on the Nord N300 5G which is mounted on the power button. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter.
OnePlus has added a fingerprint scanner on the Nord N300 5G which is mounted on the power button. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has started rolling out the Jio 5G support update to OnePlus 10T users in India. The smartphone maker is releasing the latest OxygenOS 12 A.10 which updates the firmware version to CPH2413_11_A.10. The update adds Jio to support 5G network on the device. To recall, 5G network service was launched in the country on October 1 at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G networks in select cities across the country. Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G services.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has started rolling out the Jio 5G support update to OnePlus 10T users in India. The smartphone maker is releasing the latest OxygenOS 12 A.10 which updates the firmware version to CPH2413_11_A.10. The update adds Jio to support 5G network on the device. To recall, 5G network service was launched in the country on October 1 at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G networks in select cities across the country. Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G services.