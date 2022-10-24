OnePlus Nord N300 debuts with 90Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek processor

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started rolling out the Jio 5G support update to OnePlus 10T users in India. The smartphone maker is releasing the latest OxygenOS 12 A.10 which updates the firmware version to CPH2413_11_A.10. The update adds Jio to support 5G network on the device. To recall, 5G network service was launched in the country on October 1 at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress. At present, Jio and Airtel have rolled out their 5G networks in select cities across the country. Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}