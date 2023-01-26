OnePlus Nord Watch gets a price drop: Details on new price and offer

OnePlus Nord Watch gets a price drop: Details on new price and offer2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:10 PM IST
- Initially, the OnePlus Nord Watch was launched at a price of ₹4,999. Now the smartwatch has received a price cut of ₹500 making the new price of the wearable to ₹4,499. Interestingly, customers can avail an instant discount of ₹500 using the ICICI Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the MobiKwik Wallet users can avail a ₹500 cashback on this deal.
OnePlus launched its budget smartwatch in India last year known as the OnePlus Nord Watch. Now the company has slashed the price of this smartwatch by ₹500. The OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz of refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It offers support for 105 sports modes, along with stress, heart rate and blood level monitoring features. The wearable also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips, It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life with up to 30 days of standby time, according to OnePlus.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×