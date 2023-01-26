OnePlus Nord Watch gets a price drop: Details on new price and offer

OnePlus launched its budget smartwatch in India last year known as the OnePlus Nord Watch. Now the company has slashed the price of this smartwatch by ₹500. The OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz of refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It offers support for 105 sports modes, along with stress, heart rate and blood level monitoring features. The wearable also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips, It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life with up to 30 days of standby time, according to OnePlus.

Initially, the OnePlus Nord Watch was launched at a price of ₹4,999. Now the smartwatch has received a price cut of ₹500 making the new price of the wearable to ₹4,499. Interestingly, customers can avail an instant discount of ₹500 using the ICICI Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the MobiKwik Wallet users can avail a ₹500 cashback on this deal.

This wearable from OnePlus sports a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a power button located on the right side of the smartwatch. The watch is powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features an inbuilt GPS support. It comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and supports heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch supports 105 sports modes and it can automatically track running and walking.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones models running on Android 6 and iOS 11 and above, respectively. It comes equipped with a non-linear vibration motor and packs a 230mAh battery, ships with a magnetic charging cable. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 30 days of standby time.