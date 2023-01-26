OnePlus Nord Watch gets a price drop: Details on new price and offer

OnePlus launched its budget smartwatch in India last year known as the OnePlus Nord Watch. Now the company has slashed the price of this smartwatch by ₹500. The OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz of refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It offers support for 105 sports modes, along with stress, heart rate and blood level monitoring features. The wearable also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips, It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life with up to 30 days of standby time, according to OnePlus.

