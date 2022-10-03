OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: Details on price, features and more

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes at a price of ₹4,999. It will be available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colour options. This wearable is available for purchase via the OnePlus store, PnePlus Experience stores and authorised OnePlus partner stores.
OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant, launched its OnePlus Nord Watch in India on Monday. It is the first Nord-branded wearable smartwatch from the company. This smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It offers support for 105 sports modes, along with stress, heart rate and blood level monitoring features. The wearable also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips, It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life with up to 30 days of standby time, according to OnePlus.
OnePlus Nord Watch: Price details
The OnePlus Nord Watch comes at a price of ₹4,999. It will be available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colour options. This wearable is available for purchase via the OnePlus store, PnePlus Experience stores and authorised OnePlus partner stores. It will go on sale via Amazon starting on October 4 at 12PM, according to OnePlus.
The OnePlus Nord Watch comes at a price of ₹4,999. It will be available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colour options. This wearable is available for purchase via the OnePlus store, PnePlus Experience stores and authorised OnePlus partner stores. It will go on sale via Amazon starting on October 4 at 12PM, according to OnePlus.
Interestingly, the tech giant has also announced a discount of ₹500 on the Oneplus Nord Watch on Axis credit and debit card transactions. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders can also avail of a ₹500 discount starting from October 4. These discounts would be available via the OnePlus store App and select OnePlus Experience stores.
OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications
This wearable from OnePlus sports a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a power button located on the right side of the smartwatch. The watch is powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS.
The OnePlus Nord Watch features an inbuilt GPS support. It comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and supports heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch supports 105 sports modes and it can automatically track running and walking.
The OnePlus Nord Watch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones models running on Android 6 and iOS 11 and above, respectively. It comes equipped with a non-linear vibration motor and packs a 230mAh battery, ships with a magnetic charging cable. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 30 days of standby time.