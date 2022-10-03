OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: Details on price, features and more

OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant, launched its OnePlus Nord Watch in India on Monday. It is the first Nord-branded wearable smartwatch from the company. This smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It offers support for 105 sports modes, along with stress, heart rate and blood level monitoring features. The wearable also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips, It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life with up to 30 days of standby time, according to OnePlus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}