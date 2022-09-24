OnePlus Nord Watch specifications leaked online: What to expect

According to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature an IP68 Build and could be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is said to come with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, 24-hours heart rate tracking, stress monitor and female health tracking features. The display of the smartwatch could offer a 60Hz refresh rate. The battery of the OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to deliver up to 10 days of battery and up to 30 days standby time on a single charge. Further, the smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to offer up to 105 fitness models. It is said to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and could be compatible with the N Health app.