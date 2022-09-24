OnePlus Nord Watch specifications leaked online: What to expect

A known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch. The renders suggest that the wearable might come in Black and Blue colours.
The OnePlus Nord Watch is confirmed by the OnePlus to launch in India soon. Ahead of the official announcement, renders of the upcoming smartwatch have surfaced online along with the specifications. As per the renders, this watch is indicated to come in Blue and Black colour options. The renders also suggest a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation.
The OnePlus Nord Watch is confirmed to feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 368x448 pixels resolution.
A known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch. The renders suggest that the wearable might come in Black and Blue colours. It is shown with a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. The renders also suggest some features including heart rate tracking and support for multiple fitness models.
According to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature an IP68 Build and could be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is said to come with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, 24-hours heart rate tracking, stress monitor and female health tracking features. The display of the smartwatch could offer a 60Hz refresh rate. The battery of the OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to deliver up to 10 days of battery and up to 30 days standby time on a single charge. Further, the smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to offer up to 105 fitness models. It is said to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and could be compatible with the N Health app.
The Chinese tech company confirmed recently that the display of the upcoming wearable will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, it is reported that the OnePlus Nord Watch’s price in India could be around ₹5,000. It is expected to be available in multiple models and variants with circular and rectangular dials.
