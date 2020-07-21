After several speculations and leaks, BBK-owned smartphone company OnePlus finally launched its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus Nord today in a first-of-its-kind virtual event with an augmented reality experience.

Touted to be the world's first AR smartphone, OnePlus Nord comes with six cameras in total: a quad-camera set up at the back and a dual punch-hole selfie camera set-up in the front.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased specifications of its "more affordable" yet premium smartphone of the year. An Instagram video posted on company's official page, references “a pretty great price." OnePlus had said in a video last month the Nord will cost under $500.

OnePlus Nord price and availability in India:

The "affordable" OnePlus Nord smartphone is launched for the starting price of ₹24,999 for the base storage variant: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The next variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs ₹27,999 while the top variant, which houses 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, comes with the price tag of ₹29,999. There are two colour options to choose from, namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

OnePlus Nord will be available in India via Amazon and OnePlus.in. The first sale will commence from 4 August, but that would only be for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 6GB + 64GB version will arrive in September, the company said during the launch event.

Apart from that, OnePlus also announced certain discount of ₹2,000 for American Express cardholders. The buyers will also get Rs. 6,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

OnePlus Nord specifications:

Claimed to be the world's first AR smartphone, the OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and comes with 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate along with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G processor.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone houses 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a macro sensor. It also has dual punch-hole selfie cameras with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 sensor and 105-degree wide angle sensor.

The device carries a battery capacity of 4,115 mAH with 30W fast charging support via the USB Type-C port. However, the OnePlus Nord comes with 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

OnePlus Nord was launched alongside its first truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, which is priced at ₹4,990. These wireless earbuds look similar to Apple's AirPods and also comes with a charging case.

