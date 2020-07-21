OnePlus Nord with six cameras, up to 12GB RAM launched: Check India price, specs

The "affordable" OnePlus Nord smartphone is launched for the starting price of ₹24,999 for the base storage variant: 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The next variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs ₹27,999 while the top variant, which houses 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, comes with the price tag of ₹29,999. There are two colour options to choose from, namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.