OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at early 2025 launch and refined camera system
The OnePlus Open 2 foldable smartphone is anticipated to debut in early 2025, featuring a refined triple-camera system instead of the initially planned quad-camera. The OnePlus 13 is also expected to launch around the same period, creating buzz in the tech community.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, possibly named the OnePlus Open 2, with a fresh leak suggesting a debut in the first quarter of 2025. According to tipster @Rodent950 on X, the OnePlus Open 2 could arrive around the same time as other major foldable launches, adding to the anticipation for early next year.