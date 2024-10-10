The OnePlus Open 2 foldable smartphone is anticipated to debut in early 2025, featuring a refined triple-camera system instead of the initially planned quad-camera. The OnePlus 13 is also expected to launch around the same period, creating buzz in the tech community.

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, possibly named the OnePlus Open 2, with a fresh leak suggesting a debut in the first quarter of 2025. According to tipster @Rodent950 on X, the OnePlus Open 2 could arrive around the same time as other major foldable launches, adding to the anticipation for early next year.

The previous OnePlus Open was highly praised for its sleek design and strong performance, so expectations are high for its successor. The new device is expected to follow a similar pattern, with improvements in performance and user experience while maintaining its foldable form factor.

A key detail from the recent leak focuses on the camera system. While there were initial reports of testing a quad-camera setup, the manufacturer has reportedly opted to stick with a triple-camera configuration for the upcoming model. This decision seems to have been influenced by concerns over added bulk, as a larger quad-camera system could have increased both the size and weight of the device. The original OnePlus Open featured a standout 64-megapixel 3x periscope camera, and it is anticipated that the OnePlus Open 2 will offer a similar high-quality photography experience.

In addition to the OnePlus Open 2, another flagship from the brand, the OnePlus 13, is rumoured to launch in early 2025. The timing of these releases may create some confusion regarding which device will be the brand’s priority. The OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in China later this month, which could provide further clarity on its global release schedule.

While the Chinese tech giant has not officially confirmed any launch dates, more details are expected in the coming weeks. If these rumours hold true, fans of the foldable series can expect an announcement by the end of 2024, with availability early next year.