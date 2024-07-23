OnePlus Open 2 leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, 6,000 mAh battery and more teased
OnePlus is rumored to be working on OnePlus Open 2, a foldable device with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and OxygenOS 15. The device is expected to have enhancements in weight, hinge mechanism, and camera sensor.
OnePlus launched its first ever foldable, OnePlus Open, in India and other global markets late last year. The foldable garnered a lot of attention and was deemed as one of the worthy competition of Samsung's Z Fold series, which is saying something since the Z Fold 5 was the fifth generation product.