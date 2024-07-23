OnePlus is rumored to be working on OnePlus Open 2, a foldable device with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and OxygenOS 15. The device is expected to have enhancements in weight, hinge mechanism, and camera sensor.

OnePlus launched its first ever foldable, OnePlus Open, in India and other global markets late last year. The foldable garnered a lot of attention and was deemed as one of the worthy competition of Samsung's Z Fold series, which is saying something since the Z Fold 5 was the fifth generation product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has now claimed that OnePlus might just take things up a notch with the OnePlus Open 2 with the addition of a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest for any foldable device on the planet so far. For reference, OnePlus Open came with a 4,805mAh battery while the Samsung Z Fold 6 features a 4,400 mAh battery pack.

Moreover, the foldable device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and run on OnePlus' Oxygen OS 15. For context, the latest OnePlus Nord 4 runs on OxygenOS 14 and there are no details about what OxygenOS 15 will offer.

The tipster also suggests that OnePlus managed to reduce the weight of the OnePlus Open 2 despite having a bigger battery by bringing significant upgrade to the hinge mechanism. Moroever, the Open 2 is likely to feature a high resolution outer screen and OnePlus is also reported to retain the periscope sensor.

Notably, the OnePlus Open was first launched in china as as the Oppo Find N3 before launching globally with the OnePlus moniker. In the similar fashion, Oppo Find N5 is likely to first make its debut in China and later launch as the OnePlus Open 2 globally.

However, unlike last year OnePlus Open 2 will reportedly not launch in the later half of 2024 and instead is likely to make its debut in quarter 1 of 2025. The launch timeline would also match with the usual timeline of OnePlus for launching its flagship number series and it could be a link at the possibility of OnePlus launching Fold 2 alongside the OnePlus 13 series. Do note, however, OnePlus has not shared any official news about either the OnePlus 13 series or Open 2 and the current speculations are just that, which could change in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

