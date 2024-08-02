OnePlus Open Apex Edition in Crimson Shadow colour announced to debut on August 7: Details
The OnePlus Open Apex Edition, debuting on August 7, features a striking Crimson Shadow color, advanced AI image editing, enhanced storage, and security features. It boasts a 7.82-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 4,805 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Chinese tech giant OnePlus is set to expand its lineup with an alluring new variant. The company has announced the release of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, showcasing a captivating Crimson Shadow color. According to a recent blog post by OnePlus, this visually striking foldable phone will make its debut on August 7. This new offering is anticipated to garner significant attention, further cementing OnePlus's standing in the competitive foldable smartphone market.