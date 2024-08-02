Chinese tech giant OnePlus is set to expand its lineup with an alluring new variant. The company has announced the release of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, showcasing a captivating Crimson Shadow color. According to a recent blog post by OnePlus, this visually striking foldable phone will make its debut on August 7. This new offering is anticipated to garner significant attention, further cementing OnePlus's standing in the competitive foldable smartphone market.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition promises enhanced storage capabilities, advanced AI image editing features, and new security enhancements, all designed to deliver an exceptional user experience, embodying OnePlus's 'Never Settle' philosophy.

Drawing inspiration from the renowned Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition, the Apex Edition features a premium vegan leather back with a diamond-like pattern and vibrant orange accents on the Alert Slider, exuding a timeless and luxurious aesthetic. The pricing details for this smartphone have yet to be disclosed.

The OnePlus Open is both lightweight and compact, measuring 153.4 mm in height. When unfolded, its width extends to 143.1 mm, and it narrows to 73.3 mm when folded. The thickness varies slightly based on color variants: the Emerald Dusk model is 5.8 mm thick when unfolded and 11.7 mm when folded, while the Voyager Black variant is 5.9 mm and 11.9 mm, respectively.

The OnePlus Open boasts a 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED main display with peak brightness up to 2800 nits. The cover display measures 6.31 inches, featuring a 2K resolution and 431 ppi. Both screens offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a 48MP primary camera featuring Sony's LYT-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS). It also includes a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 60 FPS. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20MP primary camera and another 32MP lens.

Running on the new OxygenOS 13.2, based on Android 13, the OnePlus Open is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is slated to receive four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

The device is equipped with a 4,805 mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. OnePlus claims the battery can charge from 1% to 100% in about 42 minutes, providing more than a day's usage on a single charge.

With its impressive specifications and thoughtful design, the OnePlus Open stands out as a notable addition to the foldable smartphone market.

