The anticipated launch date of OnePlus' inaugural foldable phone, OnePlus Open, was initially set for August 29th. However, a recent update from a reliable tipster contradicts this timeline, suggesting that the launch has been postponed.

Prominent tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) previously mentioned that OnePlus planned to launch its first foldable phone, OnePlus Open, on August 29. However, a recent tweet from the tipster reveals that the launch will experience a delay. The reason behind the postponement is attributed to a last-minute decision by OnePlus to change the display manufacturing process. Initially intended to feature BOE panels, the OnePlus Open will now reportedly adopt Samsung panels instead.

It is crucial to note that the official launch schedule for the OnePlus Open has yet to be verified by OnePlus.

Lately, there has been a surge of leaks and speculations surrounding the potential OnePlus Open model. As indicated by a recent leak, the device might be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, matched with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Allegedly, it will showcase a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display, accompanied by a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The color choices could encompass black and green variants.

A report from Gadgets 360 suggests that the OnePlus Open is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel periscope lens. On the front, it is likely to have two 32-megapixel selfie camera sensors.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Open is set to enter the market as OnePlus's debut foldable phone, and it is expected to rival other foldable devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and Vivo X Fold 2.