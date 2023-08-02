OnePlus Open foldable phone launch might face delay. This is why…1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
OnePlus' launch of its inaugural foldable phone, OnePlus Open, has reportedly been postponed due to a display manufacturing process change. The official launch schedule has yet to be verified.
The anticipated launch date of OnePlus' inaugural foldable phone, OnePlus Open, was initially set for August 29th. However, a recent update from a reliable tipster contradicts this timeline, suggesting that the launch has been postponed.
