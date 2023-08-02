OnePlus Open foldable phone launch might face delay. This is why…

Prominent tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) previously mentioned that OnePlus planned to launch its first foldable phone, OnePlus Open, on August 29. However, a recent tweet from the tipster reveals that the launch will experience a delay. The reason behind the postponement is attributed to a last-minute decision by OnePlus to change the display manufacturing process. Initially intended to feature BOE panels, the OnePlus Open will now reportedly adopt Samsung panels instead.