OnePlus Open foldable smartphone coming soon! Expected launch date and features

OnePlus has confirmed to launch its first foldable smartphone, possibly named OnePlus Open, with an expected release date of October 19. The device might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual displays (7.8-inch inner and 6.3-inch cover), as per several media reports.
Various media reports suggest that the OnePlus Open is expected to be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. This foldable smartphone is speculated to boast a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a brisk 120Hz refresh rate.
Reportedly, in terms of its camera setup, the OnePlus Open is likely to feature a triple rear camera configuration, comprising a 50 MP sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48 MP sensor housing an ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP sensor with a periscope lens. On the front, for selfies and video calls, it may sport dual 32 MP front camera sensors.