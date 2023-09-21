OnePlus Open foldable smartphone coming soon! Expected launch date and features

OnePlus plans to release its first foldable smartphone, rumored to be called OnePlus Open, on October 19. It is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and dual displays.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch its first foldable smartphone, possibly named OnePlus Open, with an expected release date of October 19. The device might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual displays (7.8-inch inner and 6.3-inch cover), as per several media reports.

As per a report by Gadgets360, OnePlus has revealed plans to introduce its inaugural foldable smartphone, with the official launch date and product name still pending confirmation.

Recent leaks suggest that the device, possibly named the OnePlus Open, is anticipated to make its debut on October 19. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

Reportedly, at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event held in San Francisco, California, OnePlus officially announced the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has assured that additional information about this innovative device will be forthcoming through its official website, OnePlus forums, and social media channels. It is worth noting that while the device's name, potentially "OnePlus Open," was previously teased, it has not been confirmed at this time.

Moreover, a report from well-known tipster Max Jambor, who goes by the handle @MaxJmb on X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the OnePlus Open is slated for launch on October 19.

Various media reports suggest that the OnePlus Open is expected to be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. This foldable smartphone is speculated to boast a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a brisk 120Hz refresh rate.

Reportedly, in terms of its camera setup, the OnePlus Open is likely to feature a triple rear camera configuration, comprising a 50 MP sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48 MP sensor housing an ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP sensor with a periscope lens. On the front, for selfies and video calls, it may sport dual 32 MP front camera sensors.