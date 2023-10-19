OnePlus Open foldable smartphone launch in India: Where and how to watch livestream; everything expected
Watch the livestream of OnePlus Open launch event on OnePlus India's YouTube channel
The OnePlus Open, the brand's first foldable smartphone, is all set to make a debut in the Indian market today on October 19 at 7:30PM IST, as per the Chinese tech giant. Moreover, the newly surfaced online reports suggest that the Indian pricing is rumored to be more than ₹1,00,000 and the phone could feature a triple rear camera and impressive display specs.