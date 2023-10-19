The OnePlus Open, the brand's first foldable smartphone, is all set to make a debut in the Indian market today on October 19 at 7:30PM IST, as per the Chinese tech giant. Moreover, the newly surfaced online reports suggest that the Indian pricing is rumored to be more than ₹1,00,000 and the phone could feature a triple rear camera and impressive display specs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Open foldable phone launch event: How to watch livestream To catch the live broadcast of the event, enthusiasts can visit OnePlus India's official YouTube channel at 7:30 PM IST. Additionally, the company will provide real-time updates on its social media platforms.

OnePlus Open foldable phone launch event: What to expect According to a notable tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), it has been indicated that the pricing for the OnePlus Open foldable phone in India is expected to be approximately Rs. 1,39,999. Additionally, the tipster suggests that the initial sale of this foldable device will commence on October 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a separate development, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, as translated from Chinese, shared on Weibo the display and camera specifications of the OnePlus Open. The device is reported to sport an inner display featuring a BOE panel with a 2K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this display may offer 1440Hz PWM dimming and reach a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

According to the leak, in terms of photography, the phone is expected to house a triple rear camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel dual-layer transistor outsole primary camera, a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom, and 6x lossless zoom support. The third sensor is believed to be a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Furthermore, the tipster has also suggested that the OnePlus Open is expected to be equipped with a 100W charger offering 67W fast charging, while wireless charging may not be included as an option. The device is likely to run on OxygenOS 13 and is reported to have dimensions measuring 11.7x6x5.8mm and a weight of approximately 246 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

