The OnePlus Open, the brand's first foldable smartphone, will launch on October 19 at 7:30PM IST, as per the Chinese tech giant. Moreover, the newly surfaced online reports suggest that the Indian pricing is rumored to be more than ₹1,00,000 and the phone could feature a triple rear camera and impressive display specs.

According to a notable tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), it has been indicated that the pricing for the OnePlus Open foldable phone in India is expected to be approximately Rs. 1,39,999. Additionally, the tipster suggests that the initial sale of this foldable device will commence on October 27.

In a separate development, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, as translated from Chinese, shared on Weibo the display and camera specifications of the OnePlus Open. The device is reported to sport an inner display featuring a BOE panel with a 2K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this display may offer 1440Hz PWM dimming and reach a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

According to the leak, in terms of photography, the phone is expected to house a triple rear camera system, which includes a 48-megapixel dual-layer transistor outsole primary camera, a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom, and 6x lossless zoom support. The third sensor is believed to be a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Furthermore, the tipster has also suggested that the OnePlus Open is expected to be equipped with a 100W charger offering 67W fast charging, while wireless charging may not be included as an option. The device is likely to run on OxygenOS 13 and is reported to have dimensions measuring 11.7x6x5.8mm and a weight of approximately 246 grams.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Open is set to be unveiled in India on October 19, with the event scheduled to commence at 7.30pm IST.

