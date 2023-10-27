OnePlus Open goes on sale today: Price, specification, launch offers, comparison and more
OnePlus Open goes on sale in India from today while the first foldable from OnePlus is already available for pre-order on the official website of the Chinese smartphone maker.
OnePlus' first foldable smartphone - the OnePlus Open - is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched last week and is currently available for pre-order on the official OnePlus website. Interestingly, ahead of the first sale of the OnePlus Open, the smartphone maker has rolled out a software update to tweak and take care of some of the issues that have plagued the premium hand