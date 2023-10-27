OnePlus' first foldable smartphone - the OnePlus Open - is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched last week and is currently available for pre-order on the official OnePlus website. Interestingly, ahead of the first sale of the OnePlus Open, the smartphone maker has rolled out a software update to tweak and take care of some of the issues that have plagued the premium hand

OnePlus Open specifications:

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED panel with 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen with a 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The latest foldable from OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740 GPU. In terms of storage, OnePlus Open comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM along with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM. The smartphone is run on a 4,805 mAh Dual-cell battery that can be fast charged using 67W SUPERVOOC Charging from OnePlus.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Open sports a 48 MP main camera with the f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 lens. The primary sensor comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR and EIS. Moreover, the foldable also offers a 48 MP Ultra-wide sensor and a 64 MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus’ foldable smartphone also comes with four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security patches.

Price and launch offers:

The OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,39,999 for the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant and is available in 2 colour options - Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

The foldable smartphone is currently available for Pre-order while the first sale of the foldable smartphone will commence from today.

OnePlus Open customers are eligible for an instant discount of ₹5000 on ICICI Bank and One Card transactions. Moreover, the company is also offering a ₹8,000 trade-in bonus on exchange of certain smartphones.

Competition:

The OnePlus Open gives direct competition to the reigning king of the foldable segment - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. What makes things even more complicated is that the two smartphones come with the exact same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and are priced similarly, with the Fold 5 starting at ₹1,54,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

