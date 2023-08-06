OnePlus Open renders leaked online, shows wider aspect ratio and rounded edges1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:34 PM IST
OnePlus is set to release its foldable device, the OnePlus Open, with new renders revealing design details.
OnePlus is gearing up to enter the foldable market with its highly-anticipated device, the OnePlus Open, slated for release this year. With leaks and rumors already shedding light on crucial details, new renders of the phone have surfaced, offering a more accurate representation of the device's design.