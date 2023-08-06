OnePlus is gearing up to enter the foldable market with its highly-anticipated device, the OnePlus Open , slated for release this year. With leaks and rumors already shedding light on crucial details, new renders of the phone have surfaced, offering a more accurate representation of the device's design.

These images, based on a pre-production unit seen by @OnLeaks and shared by SmartPrix, reveal a significantly wider aspect ratio compared to early prototypes. The rounded edges visible in the renders not only enhance the device's ergonomics but also hint at potential one-handed usability.

As per the leaked images, OnePlus Open will feature a faux leather-like finish on the back, adding a premium touch to the device. Additionally, the positioning of the speakers has been strategically adjusted to deliver improved sound quality.

In terms of the display, the selfie camera inside the folding screen has reportedly been shifted from the left corner to the right corner. This change contributes to the device's overall aesthetics and functionality.

Interestingly, the OnePlus Open bears a resemblance to Oppo's Find N2, possibly hinting at shared design layouts between the two BBK companies. However, OnePlus is expected to make unique modifications, such as incorporating larger displays and the faux leather back, setting it apart from its counterpart.

Taking a closer look, the foldable device's circular camera island appears more prominent and seems to include a ToF (Time-of-Flight) or LiDAR sensor for improved autofocus capabilities. The 'Hasselblad' branding could be replaced with an 'H' logo.

Additional design elements include the alert slider positioned on the left side and the power button featuring an integrated fingerprint scanner on the right side of the chassis.

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Open's launch was delayed due to a last-minute switch to Samsung's display panel. The plethora of design tweaks showcased in the renders of the pre-production unit indicates that OnePlus has made substantial changes to the original plan.