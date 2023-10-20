OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable should you buy in India?
The OnePlus Open launched at a price of ₹1,39,999 looks to give tough competition to Samsung's established foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The first foldable smartphone from OnePlus was launched in India at the 'Open for Everything' event on October 27. The smartphone is in direct competition with the reigning leader in the foldable segment, the Samsung Z Fold 5, which was launched in July this year.
