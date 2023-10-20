OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable should you buy in India?

The OnePlus Open launched at a price of ₹1,39,999 looks to give tough competition to Samsung's established foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The first foldable smartphone from OnePlus was launched in India at the 'Open for Everything' event on October 27. The smartphone is in direct competition with the reigning leader in the foldable segment, the Samsung Z Fold 5, which was launched in July this year.

OnePlus Open specifications: The OnePlus Open comes with a 7.82 inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED panel with 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with a 6.31 inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen with 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate .

The latest foldable from OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740 GPU. In terms of storage, OnePlus Open comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM along with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM. The smartphone is run on a 4,805 mAh Dual-cell battery that can be fast charged using 67W SUPERVOOC Charging from OnePlus.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Open sports a 48 MP main camera with the f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 lens. The primary sensor comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR and EIS. Moreover, the foldable also offers a 48 MP Ultra-wide sensor and a 64 MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus' foldable smartphone also comes with four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung Z Fold 5 specs: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is also a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).

The Z Fold 5 comes sports a 10MP selfie camera with 85 degree Field of View (FOV) and 4MP Under Display Camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform paired with 12GB Memory and is available in three storage models of Galaxy Z Fold 5- 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The device is backed by a 4,400mAh dual battery with support for wired charging of up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter. The power adapter will be sold separately. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with IPX8 rating and is said to be water resistant up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Z Fold 5 comparison: The OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,39,999 while the Samsung Z Fold 5 starts at ₹1,54,999 for the 256GB storage variant, making the battle for the best foldable smartphone even tougher.

Both the smartphones come with their own set of problems and advantages. While the OnePlus Open comes with a bigger 4805 mAh battery and 67 W fast charging - compared to the 4,400 mAh battery and 25 W charging on the Z Fold 5 - it lacks support for wireless charging. The OnePlus foldable also only comes with only IPX4 water resistance, compared to the IPX8 rating on the Z Fold 5, and lacks support for a stylus like the S Pen on its rival.

