OnePlus Pad 2 full specifications leaked online ahead of July 16 India launch: All we know so far
OnePlus Pad 2 rumored to be a powerful tablet with 12.1 inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 13MP rear camera, and 67W fast charging. Event to also feature OnePlus Nord 4 and Watch 2R.
OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its latest tablet iteration, the OnePlus Pad 2, at the company's summer launch event on July 16. However, ahead of the device's official unveiling, a new leak has revealed many key features of the upcoming tablet.