OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its latest tablet iteration, the OnePlus Pad 2, at the company's summer launch event on July 16. However, ahead of the device's official unveiling, a new leak has revealed many key features of the upcoming tablet.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Pad 2 will not be a new tablet, but a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro that was launched in China earlier this year. In any case, the Pad 2 is expected to be a very powerful tablet in its own right and is well placed to replace the OnePlus Pad launched last year.

OnePlus Pad 2 expected specifications: The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to have a 12.1-inch 144Hz IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels, a peak brightness of 900 nits and support for Dolby Vision. It is likely to come with support for 6 speakers.

The upcoming tablet is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a significant upgrade from the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 seen on its predecessor. It could come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

The tablet could come with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It could be powered by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

In addition to the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus has also confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R at the summer launch event. The Nord 4 is expected to be the highlight of the event, as OnePlus has confirmed that it is switching to a metal unibody design for the first time since the OnePlus 5T. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R is likely to be a toned down version of the OnePlus Watch 2 that was launched earlier this year.

