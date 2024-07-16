OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹39,999: All you need to know
OnePlus launches OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 9510 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Priced at ₹39,999 for 8GB RAM variant and ₹42,999 for 12GB RAM variant. Available on Amazon and OnePlus website.
OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Pad 2, at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. The new OnePlus tablet comes with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 9510 mAh battery and 67W of fast charging.