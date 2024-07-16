OnePlus launches OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 9510 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Priced at ₹ 39,999 for 8GB RAM variant and ₹ 42,999 for 12GB RAM variant. Available on Amazon and OnePlus website.

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Pad 2, at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. The new OnePlus tablet comes with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 9510 mAh battery and 67W of fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Pad 2 price: OnePlus Pad 2 starts at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage and ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Stylo 2 is priced at ₹5,499 and OnePlus smart keyboard is priced at ₹8,499. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tablet will be available to buy on Amazon, OnePlus's own website and select retail outlets.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip launched in India

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications: The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,120 pixels and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The tablet features an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate that switches from 30Hz to 144Hz depending on the task at hand. The OnePlus Pad 2 also comes with Dolby Vision support, a 6-speaker setup and Hi-Res certification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with support for an Adreno 750 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 13MP single shooter on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Pad 2 can shoot up to 4k 30fps with the rear camera and 1080p 30fps with the front-facing shooter.

The Pad 2 comes with a massive 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging and OnePlus says the tablet can go from 0 to 100 in just 81 minutes. The latest OnePlus tablet runs on the Android 14 operating system with Oxygen OS 14.1 on top. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus has also introduced a number of tablet-specific features such as one-touch transmission, cellular data sharing, content sync, app relay, remote file access, open canvas and app auto adaptation. On the AI front, there are features like AI Eraser 2.0, Smart Cutout 2.0, AI Toolbox, Recording Summary and Scan Document.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!