OnePlus Pad 3 to go sale in India on 5 September: Price, launch offers, specs and all you need to know

OnePlus has finally announced the price of its latest tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad 3. The tablet, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, was first teased during the OnePlus 13s launch event but wasn't launched in India at the time. The Chinese smartphone maker later announced that its latest tablet would go on sale in India on September 5 but hadn't revealed the price range then.

OnePlus Pad 3 price in India: The OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹52,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model. It will be available to buy from Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus' own website, and offline outlets from September 5.

As part of the launch offers, OnePlus is offering a ₹5,000 bank discount on select credit cards, which takes the effective price of the device to ₹42,999 and ₹47,999, respectively.

The company is also providing the OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Pad 3 Folio case, worth ₹7,198, for customers making the purchase between September 5 and 7.

OnePlus Pad 3 specifications: The OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz IPS LCD display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a 540Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet includes an eight-speaker setup for an enhanced multimedia experience.

In terms of design, the Pad 3 departs from the circular rear camera module seen on its predecessor and opts instead for a vertical pill-shaped camera island. It packs a thickness of just 5.97mm and weighs in at 675 grams.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chip used in the OnePlus 13 (Review) and OnePlus 13s (Review), and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, the OnePlus Pad 3 is promised three years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Similar to last year's OnePlus Pad 2, the Pad 3 will also come with the full suite of multi-tasking features, including open-canvas, multi-device connect, and more.