OnePlus Pad 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launching next week: All you need to know

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will be launched in North America, Europe and the UK on 5 June, powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. On the same day, the company is also set to launch its India-exclusive OnePlus 13s compact flagship, which will feature the same SoC.

However, the company is yet to announce whether the new tablet will be launched in India. The timing does seem ideal, given that last year's OnePlus Pad 2 also debuted around the same time during the OnePlus Summer Launch event.

OnePlus Pad 3: What to expect? OnePlus Pad 3 will feature Open Canvas, which debuted with the OnePlus Open in 2023 and was later introduced to the OnePlus Pad 2 last year. This feature enables users to multitask with ease by opening up to three apps simultaneously.

The promo images also reveal that, just like last year, OnePlus will offer a separate keyboard and stylus for the tablet. However, these accessories will most likely be sold separately.

Leaks suggest that the tablet could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, launched in China last month. If these rumours are true, the tablet could feature a 13.2-inch, 3.4K, 144 Hz display with a High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 900 nits.

Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the tablet could come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, it could feature a 13 MP primary camera with an LED flash and an 8 MP front-facing camera for video calls and the occasional selfie.