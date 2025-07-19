OnePlus Pad 3 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC makes its India debut, set to go on first sale in September

OnePlus has announced that its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will go on sale in India this September. While the company has not yet disclosed the exact sale date, it promised to share pricing and availability details in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus Pad 3 made its debut alongside the OnePlus 13s in global markets. Although the tablet was teased during the OnePlus 13s launch, it was not released in India, and there had been no update on its launch timeline until now.

For reference, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus Pad 2 during last year's summer event, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with prices starting at ₹39,999.

OnePlus Pad 3 specications: OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz IPS LCD display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a 540Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet includes an eight-speaker setup for an enhanced multimedia experience.

In terms of design, the Pad 3 departs from the circular rear camera module seen on its predecessor and opts instead for a vertical pill-shaped camera island. It packs a thickness of just 5.97mm and weighs in at 675 grams.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chip used in the OnePlus 13 (Review) and OnePlus 13s (Review), and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, the OnePlus Pad 3 is promised three years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Similar to last year's OnePlus Pad 2, the Pad 3 will also come with all the suite of multi-tasking features including open-canvas, multi-device connect and more.