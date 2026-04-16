OnePlus Pad 4 India launch confirmed: Check display, processor, battery, launch date and features

Soon after the OnePlus Nord 6 launch, OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another device in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday that it will be bringing the new OnePlus Pad 4 to India and shared the first look at the upcoming device.

OnePlus Pad 4 confirmed specs: OnePlus announced in a social media post that its flagship tablet is set to officially launch in India on April 30, 2026. The company confirmed that the device will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official OnePlus India website.

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OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4 design: The first look of the Pad 4 shared by OnePlus shows the tablet with a dark brown colour variant, which appears to be the Dune Glow model. The tablet will also come in a Sage Mist variant.

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The design of the tablet seems very similar to last year, with the OnePlus logo at the centre and the pill-shaped camera module located in the top corner. The image also reveals that the position of pogo pins has been shifted from the bottom to the top, vertically opposite the camera module.

Confirming the change in a note shared by the company, OnePlus says that the Pad 4 will support a new smart keyboard and a new Stylo Pro for precise writing and sketching.

OnePlus Pad 4 display: OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and intelligent eye-care features for better reading at night. OnePlus does not confirm if the Pad 4 will use an AMOLED display or an IPS one, but if you look at the history of the OnePlus Pad lineup, it is likely that the company would opt for an IPS panel.

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OnePlus Pad 4 battery and processor: The Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 4.1 million. The flagship Qualcomm chipset also powers the likes of OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and the Galaxy S26 lineup, aligning with OnePlus' policy of using the latest chipset for its top-end tablet.

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The tablet will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will come packed with a massive 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W of SUPERVOOC fast charging. In contrast, last year's Pad 3 came with a 12,140mAh battery.

Feature Specification Display 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) 3.4K display, 144Hz refresh rate RAM & Storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + Up to 512GB storage Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Accessories Supports OnePlus Stylo Pro and smart keyboard