Subscribe

OnePlus Pad 4 India launch confirmed: Check display, processor, battery, launch date and features

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Pad 4 in India on April 30, 2026. It features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and 13,380 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Aman Gupta
Updated16 Apr 2026, 03:14 PM IST
OnePlus Pad 4 will debut in India on 30 April
OnePlus Pad 4 will debut in India on 30 April
AI Quick Read

Soon after the OnePlus Nord 6 launch, OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another device in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday that it will be bringing the new OnePlus Pad 4 to India and shared the first look at the upcoming device.

You may be interested in

OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue

  • OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor
  • 13.2" 3.4k Screen
  • 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

₹49999

Get This

35% OFF

OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm LCD Display, 12Gb Ram,256Gb Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Green

  • OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm LCD Display
  • 12Gb Ram
  • 256Gb Storage

₹25899

₹39999

Get This

8% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

  • OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display
  • Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
  • 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet

₹21999

₹23999

Get This

6% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, 5G Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage, Shadow Black

  • OnePlus Pad Go 2
  • 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display
  • Dolby Vision™

₹33999

₹35999

Get This

20% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo OPN2502 White in

  • OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo OPN2502 White in

₹3999

₹4999

Get This

19% OFF

OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch),12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate, 6 Speakers, 3K 12.1 Display, AI Features, 9610 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

  • OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

₹38999

₹47999

Get This

27% OFF

OnePlus Stylo 2 OPN2402 Black in

  • OnePlus Stylo 2 OPN2402 Black in

₹5499

₹7499

Get This

10% OFF

XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey

  • XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB
  • 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey

₹36999

₹40999

Get This

24% OFF

XIAOMI Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro [Smartchoice] Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery |Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey

  • XIAOMI Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition with Focus Pen Pro [Smartchoice] Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K | 12GB
  • 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery |Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey

₹43999

₹57897

Get This

33% OFF

Nokia T21 with 10.3 Inches 2K Screen, Android 12 with 2 Years of Os Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates, 4Gb Ram, 64Gb Storage with Support for Active Pen | Wi-Fi (Grey)

  • Nokia T21 with 10.3 Inches 2K Screen
  • Android 12 with 2 Years of Os Upgrades & 3 Years of Security Updates
  • 4Gb Ram

₹13490

₹19999

Get This

21% OFF

Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue

  • Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue

₹14999

₹19000

Get This

3% OFF

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Yellow

  • Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip
  • 27.69 cm (11″) Model
  • Liquid Retina Display

₹33900

₹34900

Get This

50% OFF

XP-Pen Magic Note Pad 10.95" Digital Note-Taking Tablet, Paper-Like LCD Display, 3-Color Modes, 16K Pressure Stylus (X3 Pro Pencil 2), 6+128GB, Android 14 – for Writing, Reading, PDF Notes & Study

  • XP-Pen Magic Note Pad 10.95" Digital Note-Taking Tablet
  • Paper-Like LCD Display
  • 3-Color Modes

₹39995

₹79999

Get This

65% OFF

acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M with Stylus Pen| 11.45” IPS Display, G99-8781 Processor, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, 16MP Rear+8MP Front Camera,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue

  • acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M with Stylus Pen| 11.45” IPS Display
  • G99-8781 Processor
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

₹19990

₹56999

Get This

33% OFF

Redmi Pad SE 4G|WiFi Mediatek Helio G55|8.7-Inc Display|6650Mah Battery|90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate|4GB,128GB|1340 X 800 Display|1 Billion Colours|Dolby Atmos|Dual Speakers|Forest Green

  • Redmi Pad SE 4G|WiFi Mediatek Helio G55|8.7-Inc Display|6650Mah Battery|90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate|4GB
  • 128GB|1340 X 800 Display|1 Billion Colours|Dolby Atmos|Dual Speakers|Forest Green

₹13499

₹19999

Get This

20% OFF

OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero Blue

  • OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh
  • 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback
  • 6GB RAM 128GB Storage

₹15999

₹19999

Get This

49% OFF

realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Imagination Grey)

  • realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Imagination Grey)

₹15319

₹29999

Get This

Also Read | LinkedIn says AI isn't killing hiring, but will rewrite your skillset by 2030

OnePlus Pad 4 confirmed specs:

OnePlus announced in a social media post that its flagship tablet is set to officially launch in India on April 30, 2026. The company confirmed that the device will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and the official OnePlus India website.

Advertisement

OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4 design:

The first look of the Pad 4 shared by OnePlus shows the tablet with a dark brown colour variant, which appears to be the Dune Glow model. The tablet will also come in a Sage Mist variant.

Advertisement

The design of the tablet seems very similar to last year, with the OnePlus logo at the centre and the pill-shaped camera module located in the top corner. The image also reveals that the position of pogo pins has been shifted from the bottom to the top, vertically opposite the camera module.

Confirming the change in a note shared by the company, OnePlus says that the Pad 4 will support a new smart keyboard and a new Stylo Pro for precise writing and sketching.

Also Read | Apple found X and Grok apps in ‘violation’ of App Store guidelines: Report

OnePlus Pad 4 display:

OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and intelligent eye-care features for better reading at night. OnePlus does not confirm if the Pad 4 will use an AMOLED display or an IPS one, but if you look at the history of the OnePlus Pad lineup, it is likely that the company would opt for an IPS panel.

Advertisement

OnePlus Pad 4 battery and processor:

The Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 4.1 million. The flagship Qualcomm chipset also powers the likes of OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and the Galaxy S26 lineup, aligning with OnePlus' policy of using the latest chipset for its top-end tablet.

Also Read | Zara owner Inditex reports major data breach exposing customer transaction

The tablet will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will come packed with a massive 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W of SUPERVOOC fast charging. In contrast, last year's Pad 3 came with a 12,140mAh battery.

FeatureSpecification
Display

13.2-inch (33.53 cm) 3.4K display, 144Hz refresh rate

RAM & Storage

Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + Up to 512GB storage

SoftwareOxygenOS 16 based on Android 16
Accessories

Supports OnePlus Stylo Pro and smart keyboard

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsOnePlus Pad 4 India launch confirmed: Check display, processor, battery, launch date and features
Read Next Story